Dhaka Int'l Trade Fair fetches over $30m worth export orders

Also, the fair sold goods worth approximately Tk400 crore, which is about 15% more than last year's fair sales.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS
Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

The 28th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) has fetched export orders worth TK391.82 crore ($30.62 million), which is 17.25% higher than last year, according to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). 

Also, the fair sold goods worth approximately Tk400 crore, which is about 15% more than last year's fair sales.

The EPB organised the closing ceremony of the fair today (20 February) at the fair venue in Purbachal's Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre.

Speaking as the chief guest at the ceremony, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared handicrafts as 'product of the year'. 

"Our goal is to bring up one lakh artisans across the country in the next one year. We will foster at least one handicraftsman in every village by giving them necessary support and training."

"If we do everything right, the country's target of $100 billion in export earnings by 2030 can be achieved faster."

DITF / Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) / export

