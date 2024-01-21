First day of Dhaka International Trade Fair 2024

The 28th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) kicked off today at Purbachal's Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC).

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the month-long event this morning at the BBCFEC.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The fair is co-organised by the Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

There are 351 stalls, including 16-18 pavilions for the foreign companies, at the month-long fair.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The entry fee for the fair has been set at Tk50 for general visitors and Tk25 for children below 12 years.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The fair opens at 10am and closes at 9pm on weekdays. On weekends, the visitors can stay until 10pm.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Buses will be available from Farmgate to connect with Metrorail and Elevate Expressway to facilitate travel to the fair.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Besides, there will be a dedicated BRTC service and some passenger buses from Kuril Bishwa Road to the fair premises.