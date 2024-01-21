First day of Dhaka International Trade Fair 2024
The 28th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) kicked off today at Purbachal's Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC).
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the month-long event this morning at the BBCFEC.
The fair is co-organised by the Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau.
There are 351 stalls, including 16-18 pavilions for the foreign companies, at the month-long fair.
The entry fee for the fair has been set at Tk50 for general visitors and Tk25 for children below 12 years.
The fair opens at 10am and closes at 9pm on weekdays. On weekends, the visitors can stay until 10pm.
Buses will be available from Farmgate to connect with Metrorail and Elevate Expressway to facilitate travel to the fair.
Besides, there will be a dedicated BRTC service and some passenger buses from Kuril Bishwa Road to the fair premises.