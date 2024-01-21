First day of Dhaka International Trade Fair 2024

In Focus

Syed Zakir Hossain
21 January, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 10:14 pm

Related News

First day of Dhaka International Trade Fair 2024

Syed Zakir Hossain
21 January, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 10:14 pm

The 28th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) kicked off today at Purbachal's Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC). 

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the month-long event this morning at the BBCFEC. 

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The fair is co-organised by the Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

There are 351 stalls, including 16-18 pavilions for the foreign companies, at the month-long fair.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The entry fee for the fair has been set at Tk50 for general visitors and Tk25 for children below 12 years. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The fair opens at 10am and closes at 9pm on weekdays. On weekends, the visitors can stay until 10pm.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Buses will be available from Farmgate to connect with Metrorail and Elevate Expressway to facilitate travel to the fair.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Besides, there will be a dedicated BRTC service and some passenger buses from Kuril Bishwa Road to the fair premises.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Top News

Dhaka International Trade Fair / Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) / DITF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Wind.app: Can it make international payments a breeze?

15h | Panorama
As the number of vehicles and pedestrians are constantly changing, street management also needs constant supervision. Photo: TBS

Why road safety remains a pipe dream

11h | Panorama
Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

1d | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tata awarded IPL title rights

Tata awarded IPL title rights

2h | Videos
How much did the capital market handle the shock of withdrawing the floor price?

How much did the capital market handle the shock of withdrawing the floor price?

4h | Videos
Netanyahu rejected the Palestinian state proposal

Netanyahu rejected the Palestinian state proposal

4h | Videos
Bangladeshi businessmen are increasing in Kuwait

Bangladeshi businessmen are increasing in Kuwait

1h | Videos