US-Bangla flights increase Bangladesh-Maldives air travel

Air travel between Bangladesh and Maldives have increased with the resumption of US-Bangla Airlines flights.

US-Bangla Airlines resumed direct flights on Dhaka to Male, capital of Maldives, route from November 19.

US-Bangla is currently operating direct flights on the Dhaka-Male route on three days (Sunday, Tuesday, and Friday) a week, said a press release.

The minimum fare on the Dhaka-Male-Dhaka route has been fixed at Tk29,508 for one-way and Tk45,545 for return.

