20th aircraft added to US-Bangla fleet

US-Bangla airlines has added the 20th aircraft to its fleet.

ATR 72-600 landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 7pm Sunday, reads a press release.

The aircraft was officially received by US-Bangla Airlines Chief Executive Officer Captain Lutfor Rahman.

The US-Bangla fleet has eight Boeing 737-800, nine ATR 72-600 and three Dash8-Q400 aircraft.

On 17 July 2014, the US-Bangla started with two Dash 8-Q400 aircraft. There are plans to add six wide-body aircraft to the US-Bangla fleet this year.

The ATR 72-600 aircraft has a total of 72 seats and it will be operated on various domestic routes and Kolkata as part of future plans.

US-Bangla Airlines currently operates regular flights on all domestic routes including international routes to Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Guangzhou.

