20th aircraft added to US-Bangla fleet

Aviation

Press Release
23 July, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 08:54 pm

US-Bangla airlines has added the 20th aircraft to its fleet. 

ATR 72-600 landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 7pm Sunday, reads a press release. 

The aircraft was officially received by US-Bangla Airlines Chief Executive Officer Captain Lutfor Rahman.

The US-Bangla fleet has eight Boeing 737-800, nine ATR 72-600 and three Dash8-Q400 aircraft. 

On 17 July 2014, the US-Bangla started with two Dash 8-Q400 aircraft. There are plans to add six wide-body aircraft to the US-Bangla fleet this year.

The ATR 72-600 aircraft has a total of 72 seats and it will be operated on various domestic routes and Kolkata as part of future plans.

US-Bangla Airlines currently operates regular flights on all domestic routes including international routes to Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Guangzhou.

The newly added aircraft was officially received by senior officials of US-Bangla Airlines at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. 

 

