US-Bangla adds 2 more Boeing 737-800 to its fleet

US-Bangla Airlines has added two Boeing 737-800 aircraft to its fleet on Friday.

The addition has pushed the number of aircraft under the banner of the US-Bangla airlines to 16, which is the highest among the private airlines of Bangladesh.

US-Bangla Airlines Director (Business Development) Captain Lutfar Rahman officially received those on behalf of the company, the carrier said in a press release today.

The airline previously had four Boeing aircraft to its fleet.

The fifth and sixth aircraft landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on late Friday to join the force within a span of just thirty minutes.

The airline has decided to operate regular scheduled flights to Colombo, Sharjah and Delhi with the newly added Boeing 737-800 aircraft.