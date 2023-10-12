US-Bangla gets recognition of IATA Airlines

US-Bangla Airlines, one of the largest airlines in Bangladesh, has become the first domestic private airline to be recognised as an International Air Transport Association (IATA) airline.

By 2023, 18 airlines in the world have achieved accreditation as IATA Airlines, among which US-Bangla is one, reads a press release.

Although several private airlines in Bangladesh have been operating in the last 27 years, it is the first time that US-Bangla has achieved this honor and will be able to play a participatory role in world air transport. Recently US-Bangla Airlines also acquired an IOSA certificate.

It started its journey on July 17, 2014 and is currently operating domestic flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore, Rajshahi, Barishal.

Besides, US-Bangla Airlines is operating flights to 11 international destinations in 9 countries. Currently operating flights to Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Guangzhou, Sharjah, Dubai, Doha and Muscat routes. US-Bangla Airlines plans to operate flights on Jeddah, Delhi route in near future.

The US-Bangla fleet has a total of 20 aircraft including 8 Boeing 737-800, 9 ATR 72-600. Two 436-seat Airbus 330s and four ATR 72-600 aircraft are planned to be added to the US-Bangla fleet soon.