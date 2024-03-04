US-Bangla to start flights to Abu Dhabi from 19 April

US-Bangla Airlines is going to start daily direct flights from Dhaka and Chattogram to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, from 19 April. Photo: Collected

US-Bangla Airlines is going to start daily direct flights from Dhaka and Chattogram to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, from 19 April.

Abu Dhabi is US-Bangla Airlines' third destination in the UAE.

The airline plans to operate direct flights on the Dhaka-Abu Dhabi route on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and the Chattogram-Abu Dhabi route on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, said a press release.

It decided to operate flights to Abu Dhabi due to the demand of expatriate Bangladeshis as part of future plans.

From Dhaka on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and from Chattogram on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 5:50pm for Abu Dhabi. It will land at 9:10pm local time in Abu Dhabi.

It will leave Abu Dhabi at 10:10pm local time on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and will land at Chattogram's Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 4:50am.

The minimum one-way fare for travelling from Dhaka and Chittagong to Abu Dhabi is Tk41,155 and return Tk71,300.

The flight is planned to be operated with Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Ticket sales for Dhaka-Abu Dhabi-Dhaka and Chattogram-Abu Dhabi-Chattogram routes have started today from Monday (4 March).

All distribution channels of US-Bangla Airlines are simultaneously open for sale.

Detailed information regarding flight schedule, ticket price is available from US-Bangla Airlines website WWW.USBAIR.COM.

People can also contact 01777777800-6 or 13605 for ticket related information.

According to the press release, as a friendly country, the decision to operate US-Bangla flights to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, will further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

The capital Abu Dhabi will be the third US-Bangla direct destination to the emirate. US-Bangla Airlines currently operates flights to Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE.

Currently, the US-Bangla fleet has a total of 23 aircraft, including one 436-seat Airbus 330-300, 9 Boeing 737-800, 10 ATR 72-600 and 3 Dash8-Q400 aircraft. Another Airbus 330-300 is going to be added to the US-Bangla fleet within this month. With which there is a plan to operate flights from Dhaka to Jeddah route this year.

Apart from Dubai, Sharjah, currently one of the destinations in the Middle East, Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur inhabited by expatriate Bangladeshis, Singapore, Male, one of the tourist-friendly destinations Bangkok and one of the commercial cities of China, Guangzhou, the neighbouring country of India, Kolkata and Chennai, US-Bangla Airlines is operating flights.

Apart from international routes, US-Bangla Airlines is operating domestic flights especially from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore and Rajshahi.