US-Bangla Airlines adds new Airbus A330-300 to its fleet

The new Airbus A330-300 at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Photo: Courtesy

The US-Bangla Airlines has added a new wide body 436-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft to its fleet.

The aircraft landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today (9 February) at 3:10pm from Guangzhou, China, reads a press statement.

The aeroplane was greeted by a water cannon salute, it adds.

US-Bangla Airlines Chief Executive Officer Captain Lutfor Rahman officially received the newly added aircraft.

For now, the new aircraft will operate on the Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha, and Kuala Lumpur routes.

However, US-Bangla also plans to operate the Airbus aircraft on the London, Rome route along with Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam in Saudi Arabia in future.

The Airbus A330-300 joins the US-Bangla fleet as its 23rd aircraft.

Earlier on the day, at 4:10am, the 22nd aircraft of the airline, a Boeing 737-800 landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport via Georgia-Serbia.

Currently, the US-Bangla Airlines fleet consists of an Airbus A330-300, nine Boeing 737-800, 10 ATR 72-600 and three Dash 8-Q400 aircraft. There are plans to add another Airbus A330-300 soon.

According to the press statement, the US-Bangla Airlines is currently the largest airline in Bangladesh considering the number of aircrafts.

The airline operates regular flights on all domestic routes as well as international routes to Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Guangzhou.