Unwrapping Joy: at Le Méridien Dhaka it all starts with a Magical Spectacle

Get ready to jingle all the way and unveil the joy of the festive season through Christmas and New Year's Eve jollification at the city's exquisite 5-star hotel Le Méridien Dhaka.

As the winter warmth approaches, festive groups and cheerful families excitedly wait for a celebratory moment to put a positive end to the year.

Contemplating the elation of the spirited bunch, like every year the hotel is once again filled with jovial harmonisation with lots of endeavour.

This time to celebrate the occasion the hotel is adorned with Christmas Candy Theme decorative pieces. In affiliation with Eastern Bank PLC.

we are transformed into a luxury paradise that includes twinkling lights, giant ornaments, and a towering Christmas tree. Rush to the location for your perfect holiday selfies.

Continuing the charm, a grand feast of Christmas Eve & Christmas Buffet Dinner and NYE's Buffet Dinner are all set to bring the spectacular gastronomic delights.

Indulge into a culinary celebration where each dish has the touch of the event-themed intimation. The grandeur buffet restaurant- Latest Recipe will be vibing with steak, a live counter, a curving section, festive desserts and so many more.

To offer more to the guests, they can enjoy B1G1 offers with selective bank cards while Eastern Bank PLC. has an exclusive B1G2 offer on Buffet Dinner.

Immerse yourself in a symphony of flavours meticulously curated by our talented culinary teams, ensuring a memorable dining experience.

Oh wait, here is not the end of the celebration.

We have more on the list. As Christmas is incomplete without Santa's arrival and Christmas Carol, don't forget to drop by on 24 & 25 December.

You may also bring your little ones to the Christmas special Kid's pool party on 25 December.

Capture the moments in a frame and share your wish to the red man who only arrives once in a year.

Also, if you want to experience the windy weather when the hotel is sparkled with the festive lights you may choose the ultimate New Year Getaway till 12 January 2024.

Unwrap the gift of relaxation.

Toast the season, beat up the tunes and get ready to be part of the biggest celebration in the town.