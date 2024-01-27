Annual business conference of National Bank was held

27 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Annual business conference of National Bank was held

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The annual business conference of National Bank Limited was held on 27 January, 2024, at Le Méridien Dhaka.

 Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar, Chairman of National Bank, inaugurated the conference as the chief guest.

The Managing Director & CEO of the Bank Md Touhidul Alam Khan chaired the conference. 

Parveen Haque Sikder, MP, director and chairperson of the executive committee, Moazzam Hossain, director & chairman of risk management committee, Md Sirajul Islam, independent director & chairman of audit committee, Lt General Md Shafiqur Rahman, OSP (Bar), SPP, AFWC, PSC (retired), director, M Kamal Hossain, independent director, and Deputy Managing Directors of NBL Syed Rois Uddin and Sheikh Akter Uddin Ahmed were also present at the conference.

 

National Bank Limited / Le Méridien

