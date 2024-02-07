Le Méridien Dhaka organises Indian Food Promotion 'A Taste of Incredible India'

07 February, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 05:17 pm

Le Méridien Dhaka organises Indian Food Promotion 'A Taste of Incredible India'

07 February, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 05:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Abdul Quddus from JW Marriott Kolkata will indulge in the essence of Indian flavours into the entire Indian Food Promotion – A Taste of Incredible India.

Le Méridien Dhaka hosted a delightful inauguration ceremony of  8-day-long food promotion – Taste of Incredible India. The hotel arranged the event at its signature buffet restaurant Latest Recipe on Thursday evening, 1st of February 2024.

In the inauguration ceremony, Constantinos S Gavriel, general manager of the hotel invited the corporate guests, media partners, and the influencers. With entertainment, a Food Tour, Photo snap, and followed by dinner the event was very gratifying.

During this special promotion, our hotel is delighted to host Guest Chef Abdul Quddus from JW Marriott Kolkata. Throughout the event, Chef Quddus will take charge of our restaurant, showcasing his culinary expertise to curate and present a delightful selection of authentic Indian dishes. 

The specially crafted menu includes highlights such as Awadi Ghost Dum Biryani, Zaffrani Murgh Dum Biryani, main courses like Hundi Gost ka Salan, Gost Adraki, Nihari, Lentils such as Daal-e-Awadh, Daal Sultani, Rajma Masal, and mouthwatering desserts like Shahi Tukda, Badam ka Halwa, and Sevaiyon ka Muzzafar.

To enhance the celebration and support the cultural celebration Brac Bank PLC partnered with the Hotel. In the presence of the management team, they extended their delightfulness to be part of the event.

The Indian Food Promotion will be ongoing till 8 February 2024 starting from 6:30 pm. The price of the buffet is BDT 7750 net per person. B1G1 is applicable with selective bank cards. On a special note, guests can avail of B1G2 with selective Brac Bank PLC cards.

The hotel management is excited to welcome guests with a joyful ambiance with associates' Indian cultural attire, Maharaja's presence, and themed décor.

