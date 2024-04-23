Universal College Bangladesh hosts Austrade Commissioner Dr Monica Kennedy

23 April, 2024, 03:30 pm
Universal College Bangladesh hosts Austrade Commissioner Dr Monica Kennedy

23 April, 2024, 03:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) had the honor of hosting Dr Monica Kennedy, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner from The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (AUSTRADE), along with other esteemed officials at their campus. Dr Monica Kennedy leads the International Education Sectoral Strategy and the Australian Government's priority projects, with a focus on pathways, ELICOS, VE, and higher education.

Today during her visit to the UCB campus, Dr Monica Kennedy and the officials engaged with the Senior Leadership Team of UCB. The guests took a campus tour and participated in a Global Studies session with Monash University Foundation Year students studying at UCB. The exclusive visit was aimed to enhance the relationship between Bangladesh and Australia, with a specific emphasis on the future of education and the opportunities for Bangladeshi students studying in Australia.

UCB arranged for the visitors to have warm interactions with UCB students, academic team members, and marketing team representatives. Student presentation on several aspects of globalization were followed by a lively discussion on the future of education, and boosting collaboration between AUSTRADE and UCB. The event also included an information session on Monash scholarships for Bangladeshi students, and how UCB qualifications can lead to opportunities for education, employment, and PR in Australia.

"The Australian government is very keen and cooperative to expand opportunities for Bangladeshi students to study in Australia in the long run", said Dr Monica Kennedy. Professor Hew Gill, President & Provost at UCB, highlighted the importance of the Monash partnership in providing top quality Australian education to Bangladeshi students. "Our Monash programs are unique because every UCB student who passes is guaranteed a place at Monash University, and our 97% pass rate means UCB offers an amazing international pathway for Bangladeshi students to a world top 50 university", he said.

As the country's premier Education Ministry approved international education provider, and the exclusive partner of Monash in Malaysia and Australia, UCB looks forward to further collaborations with AUSTRADE and other international partners to provide the best educational opportunities for students in and outside Bangladesh. To learn more about the unique academic pathways available at UCB, please visit https://ucbbd.org/.

 

