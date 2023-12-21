Universal College Bangladesh honours HSC 2023 high achievers

Recognising the relentless efforts of this year's HSC candidates with excellent board results, Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) organised "HSC 2023 High Achievers Award Ceremony" on 19 December.

The event held at the UCB Campus in Gulshan felicitated the bright students scoring GPA 5.0 with Certificates of Appreciation and medals, reads a press release.

Prof Hew Gill, president and provost and Amit Prasad, chief operating officer (COO) of Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) cordially met and greeted the awardees, their parents and other guests.

A total of 118 meritorious students received the award and certification at the event, who had earlier registered via online, to join the event. The event provided them a golden opportunity to obtain career guidance from dignitaries.

They also received valuable insights regarding various initiatives of UCB, including the MCD Programme, CHESS - LSE Pathway, and more, which inspired them to pursue their passion in career and be more confident about higher studies abroad. As a bonus, leading global certification on presentation skills has been made available for these students who attended the session, totally free of charge!

Prof Hew Gill said, "Such a magnificent score is the result of nothing but hard work, and I congratulate all the students for this amazing feat. But there is still a long way to go. Having said that, if you are aiming to study at the London School of Economics & Political Science, our one-year programme in Certificate of Higher Education in Social Sciences (CHESS) can be a great option, ensuring a direct entry into all the University of London degrees offered by Universal College Bangladesh. The ones willing to study at Monash University, Malaysia or Australia can also look at our Monash College programmes."

Amit Prasad, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) congratulated the bright students and announced a special scholarship of 40% on UCB tuition fees, for all HSC passed students with GPA 5. He also announced availability of other financial scholarships for HSC students on the basis of academic performance.