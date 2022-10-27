London School of Economics offering courses in Bangladesh

Universal College Bangladesh – an STS Group entity – has introduced degree programmes from the University of London (UoL) under the academic direction of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

With the aim of providing affordable world-class education in Bangladesh, Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) – the first international education provider in the country approved by the education ministry – has partnered exclusively with the UoL.

The partnership-launching programme was held on the UCB campus in the capital yesterday.

With 100% curriculum and testing from the London School of Economics, the initial offerings at UCB cover BSc Business and Management, BSc Finance, and BSc Accounting and Finance courses.

Apart from significant savings in tuition fees, eligible students will get up to 40% scholarship. Students would also become part of an elite global community of over 100,000 UoL alumni across 200 countries.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni attended the ceremony virtually as chief guest, while Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present as the guest of honour. Bob Kundanmal, chairman of STS Group, delivered the welcome speech at the programme.

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, High Commissioner of United Kingdom to Bangladesh, Robert Chatterton Dickson, Dean of London School Economics Extended Education, Professor Wim A Van der Stede, Director of LSE, Baroness Minouche Shafik, and UCB Director Zarif Munir were there as special guests.

At the event, Education Minister Dipu Moni said, "This fast-growing nation is now being viewed as a most-preferred destination for global equity, global institutions, and global-skilled manpower – key pillars for Bangladesh's ongoing thundering industrial revolution."

STS Group Chairman Bob Kundanmal said, "This remarkable new phase of international in-country education has been possible for the STS Group due to the blessing and support of the prime minister of Bangladesh. Her foresight in permitting foreign education is one of the stellar pillars of her vision to assist Bangladesh continue its high-growth trajectory and achieve the 2041 high-income nation goal, hand in hand with sustainable development goals."

Professor Wim A Van der Stede said, "Universal College Bangladesh is now part of our global network with access to world-leading LSE expertise. Everything students learn on the degree is designed, directed and examined by LSE faculty who are among the world's leading social scientists and researchers, ensuring graduates have an in-depth understanding of their subject areas and stand out to employers when they enter the job market. We are delighted to be working with UCB."