UCB to host free student development event with Monash College 

Education

TBS Report 
23 June, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 04:12 pm

Universal College Bangladesh and Monash College Australia will host a free specialist online training session on "Effective problem solving: Excelling in Tests" on 25 June. 

All students and teachers across Bangladesh from Grades 8 to 12 can attend and Universal College Bangladesh will issue certificates of participation to all attendees, said a press release. 

The session will include the Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer as chief guest. 

Keynote sessions will be delivered by Professor Andrew Walker, Pro Vice Chancellor and President, Monash University Malaysia, and Jo Mithen, Chief Executive Officer, Monash College Australia. 

Topics covered will include UCB's association with Monash College and the way Bangladeshi students will significantly benefit from the curriculum, course delivery and learning outcomes at Universal College Bangladesh, which are aligned to the global Monash College standards. 

Zarif Munir, Director, Universal College Bangladesh and Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group Malaysia, said the keynote sessions will also explain how Bangladeshi students can start their journey towards a degree at Monash University right here at UCB in Bangladesh. Students can join the Monash University Foundation Year programme (comparable to Australian Year 12) or Monash College Diploma (equivalent to Monash University first year). 

Kathleen O'Brien, Team Leader, Learning Skills Adviser, Diplomas Division, Monash College Australia and Mohan Nair, Team Leader, Law and Accounting Business Diplomas, Diplomas Division, Monash College Australia will conduct the student development program. 

The training will provide insights on developing key problem-solving skills and the methods to improve performance in tests. 
 

Monash University / Universal College Bangladesh

