Union Bank holds 3rd quaterly business review meeting 2023

08 October, 2023, 04:35 pm
Union Bank holds 3rd quaterly business review meeting 2023

Deputy Managing Director Shafiuddin Ahmed, SEVP Md Golam Mostafa and EVP Md Mainul Islam Chowdhury were present as special guests

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A B M Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Union Bank Limited inaugurated the Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Mymensingh Division & Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur and Chandpur District 3rd Quarterly Business Review Meeting 2023 as the chief guest in Head Office, Gulshan-1 in Dhaka, reads a Union Bank press release.

According to the press release, in his welcome address, Chowdhury, congratulate to all participants for success of 3rd Quarter business and advised to achieve the all Business Target 2023 through providing best services.

Deputy Managing Director Shafiuddin Ahmed, SEVP Md Golam Mostafa and EVP Md Mainul Islam Chowdhury were present as special guests.

Besides, Heads of Divisional of Head Office, Branch Managers of Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Mymensingh Division &amp; Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur and Chandpur District of the Bank were also present at the conference.

