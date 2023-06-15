Unilever, Cuet business club hold event to inspire leadership roles among students

In collaboration with Unilever, the Supply Chain and Business Alliance (SCBA) club from the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) orchestrated a remarkable event on 11 June to inspire students in leadership roles.

"Learn to Lead," this flagship program by Unilever aims to connect with undergraduate students and inspire them on their path to leadership, reads a press release.

The event saw an impressive turnout of over 200 participants, predominantly current CUET students, at the Sheikh Kamal IT Incubator Auditorium.

The event welcomed the presence of seven distinguished high-ranking officials from Unilever, who graciously shared their wisdom as speakers. Several of these esteemed individuals were CUET alumni. Additionally, prominent faculty members from CUET, namely the DSW and the moderators of SCBA, were also in attendance, highlighting the university's support for such initiatives.

Throughout the session, the speakers captivated the audience with their motivational talks, shedding light on effective leadership and sharing their wealth of personal experiences. Their words resonated deeply with the participants, igniting a newfound drive to excel and preparing them to become future leaders in their respective domains.

The relentless dedication of approximately 30-40 SCBA members played an integral role in ensuring the event's resounding success, leaving no stone unturned in its meticulous organisation and execution.

This event holds great significance not only for CUET but also for the SCBA. Despite its recent establishment, the club has demonstrated remarkable proactivity in bridging the gap between aspiring engineers and the corporate world. The success of this event further solidifies the club's reputation for excellence and its commitment to nurturing future leaders.

This milestone event marks a turning point for both CUET and the SCBA club. It serves as a catalyst for future collaborations, paving the way for more impactful initiatives that bridge the gap between academia and the corporate sector. The dedication and passion displayed by SCBA, coupled with the support of Unilever and CUET faculty members, are key factors in propelling students towards a promising future.

