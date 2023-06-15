Unilever, Cuet business club hold event to inspire leadership roles among students

Corporates

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 01:02 pm

Related News

Unilever, Cuet business club hold event to inspire leadership roles among students

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 01:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In collaboration with Unilever, the Supply Chain and Business Alliance (SCBA) club from the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) orchestrated a remarkable event on 11 June to inspire students in leadership roles.

"Learn to Lead," this flagship program by Unilever aims to connect with undergraduate students and inspire them on their path to leadership, reads a press release.

The event saw an impressive turnout of over 200 participants, predominantly current CUET students, at the Sheikh Kamal IT Incubator Auditorium.

The event welcomed the presence of seven distinguished high-ranking officials from Unilever, who graciously shared their wisdom as speakers. Several of these esteemed individuals were CUET alumni. Additionally, prominent faculty members from CUET, namely the DSW and the moderators of SCBA, were also in attendance, highlighting the university's support for such initiatives.

Throughout the session, the speakers captivated the audience with their motivational talks, shedding light on effective leadership and sharing their wealth of personal experiences. Their words resonated deeply with the participants, igniting a newfound drive to excel and preparing them to become future leaders in their respective domains.

The relentless dedication of approximately 30-40 SCBA members played an integral role in ensuring the event's resounding success, leaving no stone unturned in its meticulous organisation and execution.

This event holds great significance not only for CUET but also for the SCBA. Despite its recent establishment, the club has demonstrated remarkable proactivity in bridging the gap between aspiring engineers and the corporate world. The success of this event further solidifies the club's reputation for excellence and its commitment to nurturing future leaders.

This milestone event marks a turning point for both CUET and the SCBA club. It serves as a catalyst for future collaborations, paving the way for more impactful initiatives that bridge the gap between academia and the corporate sector. The dedication and passion displayed by SCBA, coupled with the support of Unilever and CUET faculty members, are key factors in propelling students towards a promising future.
 

Unilever Bangladesh / Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) / CUET

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every two to three months, the members of Children’s Hope visit the students&#039; homes to monitor whether they are studying properly. Photos: Courtesy

Children's Hope: A holistic investment in education, not just handouts

44m | Panorama
Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

4h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

22h | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

1h | TBS Money Flow
AI helps create last Beatles song

AI helps create last Beatles song

17h | TBS World
Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

20h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank