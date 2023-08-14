UCB signs agreement with NEC Money Transfer

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) signed a remittance service agreement with NEC Money Transfer Limited on 14 August.

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of UCB and Ikram Farazy, chairman of NEC Group exchanged documents after signing the remittance service deal at UCB head office in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Other officials of both UCB and NEC also were present at the signing ceremony.

NEC Money Transfer Limited is a leading provider of cross-border remittance services and the trusted choice of Bangladeshi expatriates around the world to send money safely and easily to their loved ones in Bangladesh.