UCB Investment gets Shadinata Subarna Jayanti Puraskar 2021
UCB Investment Limited has won the first prize under the Merchant Banking Category in Shadinata Subarna Jayanti Puraskar 2021 by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.
A ceremony was held on Tuesday (10 October) at Bangabandhu International Conference Center, said a press release.
UCB Investment Tanzim Alamgir received this recognition on behalf of UCBIL.
Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Md Tazul Islam MP, Financial Institutions Division Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, and BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam were present at this event.