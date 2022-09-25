UCB Investment announces closure of DBH zero coupon bond worth Tk300 crore

The closing ceremony of DBH zero coupon bond worth Tk300 crore was held on Thursday (22 September) at Sheraton Hotel, Dhaka.

UCB Investment Limited - one of the leading and fast-growing investment banks in the country is the arranger of this issuance, reads a press release.

DBH Finance PLC is the pioneer, the largest and specialist in Housing Finance Institution in the private sector of the country. Through this bond issuance, DBH Finance PLC has completed raising Tk3 billion in face value to meet ongoing financing requirements for extending housing financing to more people of Bangladesh.

Nasir A Choudhury, chairman of DBH Finance PLC; Tanzim Alamgir, managing director & CEO of UCB Investment Limited; Nasimul Baten, managing director and CEO of DBH Finance PLC; Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank Limited; S M Rashedul Hasan, managing director & CEO of UCB Asset Management Limited and representatives from different investors group were present in this auspicious moment.

Bangladesh's bond market is highly dominated by government treasury bonds and capital bonds issued by banks and non-bank Financial Institutions (NBFI). Generally, a few corporates and NBFI opt for zero coupon bonds, but hardly a few could successfully close it.

However, DBH zero coupon bond is one of a kind bond which was issued by a NBFI and has been fully subscribed within the shortest possible time, without investments from any Banks or NBFIs, and that too in the midst of the pandemic.