UCB Investment announces closure of DBH zero coupon bond worth Tk300 crore

Corporates

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 05:55 pm

Related News

UCB Investment announces closure of DBH zero coupon bond worth Tk300 crore

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 05:55 pm
UCB Investment announces closure of DBH zero coupon bond worth Tk300 crore

The closing ceremony of DBH zero coupon bond worth Tk300 crore was held on Thursday (22 September) at Sheraton Hotel, Dhaka.  

UCB Investment Limited - one of the leading and fast-growing investment banks in the country is the arranger of this issuance, reads a press release.

DBH Finance PLC is the pioneer, the largest and specialist in Housing Finance Institution in the private sector of the country. Through this bond issuance, DBH Finance PLC has completed raising Tk3 billion in face value to meet ongoing financing requirements for extending housing financing to more people of Bangladesh. 

Nasir A Choudhury, chairman of DBH Finance PLC; Tanzim Alamgir, managing director & CEO of UCB Investment Limited; Nasimul Baten, managing director and CEO of DBH Finance PLC; Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank Limited; S M Rashedul Hasan, managing director & CEO of UCB Asset Management Limited and representatives from different investors group were present in this auspicious moment.

Bangladesh's bond market is highly dominated by government treasury bonds and capital bonds issued by banks and non-bank Financial Institutions (NBFI). Generally, a few corporates and NBFI opt for zero coupon bonds, but hardly a few could successfully close it. 

However, DBH zero coupon bond is one of a kind bond which was issued by a NBFI and has been fully subscribed within the shortest possible time, without investments from any Banks or NBFIs, and that too in the midst of the pandemic. 

UCB Investment Ltd / Bond

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

4h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

10h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

24m | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

1h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

4h | Videos
Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh