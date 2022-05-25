UCB Investment Ltd announces closure of ‘IBBL 2nd Perpetual Mudaraba Bond’

Photo: Courtesy

UCB Investment Ltd has announced the closing ceremony of 'IBBL 2nd Perpetual Mudaraba Bond' was held on 23 May at IBBL Tower.

UCB Investment Ltd was the lead arranger and issue manager of the issuance, while Prime Bank Investment Ltd acted as joint co-arranger and issue manager and Islami Bank Capital Management Ltd acted as joint co-arranger.

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited's 2nd Perpetual Mudaraba Bond worth Tk800 Crore is the largest Perpetual Bond issuance by any bank till date, said a press release.

According to the media release, UCB Investment Ltd, an investment bank, had a tremendous year despite the unprecedented Covid-19 outbreak.

The company was mandated to arrange around Tk6,000 crore in one year. It has completed about 80% of fund raising. The team of UCB Investment is endeavoring to accomplish all the transactions successfully.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, Tanzim Alamgir, managing director & CEO, UCB Investment Ltd, Khandoker Raihan Ali, FCA, COO, Prime Bank Investment Ltd, were present at the event.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing director, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, deputy managing director & company secretary, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, deputy managing director, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd were also present along with other senior officials from respective organisations to celebrate the event.