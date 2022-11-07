UCB investment celebrates win of first prize in BSEC’s Swadhinata Golden Jubilee Award-2021

UCB Investment Ltd – a wholly owned subsidiary of United Commercial Bank Ltd – celebrated its prestigious win of first prize under the Merchant Banking Category in Swadhinata Golden Jubilee Award-2021 by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission on 30 October at UCBL Headquarters.

UCB Investment also completed its another successful year as a fully-fledged merchant bank.

Arif Quadri, managing Director & CEO, United Commercial Bank Ltd and Tanzim Alamgir, managing director and CEO, UCB Investment Ltd graced the celebration along with other senior management of UCB.

Senior officials from UCB Investment were also present in this auspicious moment.

UCB Investment Ltd proved its worth by providing 360-degree investment banking services within just one year of its operation. It is undoubtedly one of the very few institutions in the industry to achieve such milestones in a short period of time.