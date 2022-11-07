UCB investment celebrates win of first prize in BSEC’s Swadhinata Golden Jubilee Award-2021

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 07:08 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

UCB Investment Ltd – a wholly owned subsidiary of United Commercial Bank Ltd – celebrated its prestigious win of first prize under the Merchant Banking Category in Swadhinata Golden Jubilee Award-2021 by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission on 30 October at UCBL Headquarters.

UCB Investment also completed its another successful year as a fully-fledged merchant bank. 

Arif Quadri, managing Director & CEO, United Commercial Bank Ltd and Tanzim Alamgir, managing director and CEO, UCB Investment Ltd graced the celebration along with other senior management of UCB, reads a press release.

Senior officials from UCB Investment were also present in this auspicious moment.

UCB Investment Ltd proved its worth by providing 360-degree investment banking services within just one year of its operation. It is undoubtedly one of the very few institutions in the industry to achieve such milestones in a short period of time.

 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

