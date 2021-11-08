Two Orion companies declare cash dividends

Orion Pharma Ltd and Orion Infusion Ltd – two companies belonging to Orion Group – have recommended a 12% and 10% cash dividends, respectively, for their shareholders for the financial year that ended on 30 June 2021.

The dividends were recommended at the companies' board meetings on Monday evening.

The approval of those dividends will be finalised at their annual general meetings (AGMs). Both the AGMs are slated for 19 December this year and the record date for both is 29 November.

According to the price-sensitive information released by the companies, Orion Pharma reported consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of Tk4.01 till 30 June 2021 and Orion Infusion posted an EPS of Tk1.37.

During the period, the consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share including the revaluation surplus of Orion Pharma stood at Tk79.76.

Besides, the NAV per share of Orion Infusion stood at Tk13.10.