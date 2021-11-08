Two Orion companies declare cash dividends

Corporates

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 10:32 pm

Related News

Two Orion companies declare cash dividends

Orion Pharma reported consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of Tk4.01 till 30 June 2021 and Orion Infusion posted an EPS of Tk1.37

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 10:32 pm
Two Orion companies declare cash dividends

Orion Pharma Ltd and Orion Infusion Ltd – two companies belonging to Orion Group – have recommended a 12% and 10% cash dividends,  respectively, for their shareholders for the financial year that ended on 30 June 2021.

The dividends were recommended at the companies' board meetings on Monday evening.

The approval of those dividends will be finalised at their annual general meetings (AGMs). Both the AGMs are slated for 19 December this year and the record date for both is 29 November.

According to the price-sensitive information released by the companies, Orion Pharma reported consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of Tk4.01 till 30 June 2021 and Orion Infusion posted an EPS of Tk1.37.

During the period, the consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share including the revaluation surplus of Orion Pharma stood at Tk79.76.

Besides, the NAV per share of Orion Infusion stood at Tk13.10.

Economy / Top News

Orion / Orion Pharma Ltd / Orion Infusion Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

8h | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

8h | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

1d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test