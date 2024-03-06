Orion Pharma organises health awareness seminar for its female employees

Orion Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical company of the country, organised a health awareness seminar for its female employees at Orion House on 6 March. Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Orion Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical company of the country, organised a health awareness seminar for its female employees at Orion House on 6 March. 

Prominent gynecologist Professor Dr Sehereen F Siddiqua, head of the Department of Gynae & Obs, Anwer Khan Modern Medical College & Hospital graced the occasion as a keynote speaker and shared her views on various aspects of women's health, reads a press release. 

Arzuda Karim, director, ORION; Zareen Karim, managing director of Orion Pharma Ltd along with Executive Director Sales & Marketing SM Noor Hossain and other officials of the company, were present at the seminar and expressed their commitment to promoting women's health and well-being. 

Zareen Karim was also given a reception by her colleagues for her recent appointment as Honourary Consul of Commonwealth of Dominica in Bangladesh.
 

