Shahab Uddin wins Orion 37th Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Army Soldier Shahab Uddin has won the male singles event at the Orion 37th Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship 2024.

The prize-giving ceremony was held at the banquet hall of Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka on Saturday (3 February).

Natasha Amira Binti Rujli of Malaysia won the ladies' singles event in the championship.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan and Orion Group Managing Director Zareen Karim were present at the ceremony among others.

