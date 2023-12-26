Orion Pharma holds 58th AGM

Orion Pharma holds 58th AGM

The 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Orion Pharma Limited was held on Tuesday, (26 December) on digital platform. 

Mohammad Obaidul Karim, chairman; Zareen Karim, managing director; Arzuda Karim, director; Salman Obaidul Karim, director; Md Shafiqur Rahman and ANM Abul Kashem, independent directors; Md Ferdous Jaman, company secretary and Mohammad Sayed Ahmed, chief financial officer were present in the meeting. 

In presence of significant number of shareholders on the digital platform, the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year 2022-2023 were presented, reads a press release. 

The shareholders unanimously approved the Audited Financial Statements in the AGM. The declaration of 10% cash dividend for the year ended 30 June 2023 was also approved in the AGM.
 

