Gulshan Club Olympiad to be held for the third time

Gulshan Club Olympiad is going to be organised for the third time with the participation of various social clubs of the country. The inter-club sports carnival organised by Dhaka's Gulshan Club will begin on 24 November and end on 2 December.

The organizing committee announced this in a press conference organised at Gulshan Club on Monday.

The olympiad was first organised back in 2019. It faced a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19. Then it returned in 2022.

Dhaka Bank Limited and Bhaiya Housing are the platinum sponsors of this carnival while Orion Footwear Limited and Prime Bank are there as the gold sponsors.

The sports carnival will be held with the participation of different social clubs from different parts of the country and some foreign clubs located in Bangladesh. Members of various clubs and their children can participate in this sports festival.

According to the organizers, more than 900 members have already registered for the event.

A total of 18 clubs are participating in the Olympiad this time. The clubs are American Club, All Community Club Limited, Banani Club, Baridhara Cosmopolitan Club, Cadet College Club, Chittagong Club, Club Shaheen Limited, Dhaka Boat Club, Dhaka Club, German Club Dhaka, Gulshan Club, Gulshan Youth Club, Gregorian Alumni Club Limited. , International Recreation Club, Khulna Club Limited, Narayanganj Club, Sylhet Club and Uttara Club.

A total of 18 events are going to be held in 13 sports - wrestling, badminton, women's basketball, chess, cricket, football, golf, pool, snooker, squash, table tennis, tennis - at the Olympiad this time. This will be the first time a quiz competition will be arranged. An exhibition match for girls called 'Power of Sea' will be organised.

Cricket, football, basketball and badminton will be held at Gulshan Youth Club ground. Golf will take place at the Kurmitola Golf Club. All remaining games will be held at Gulshan Club.

The logo and jersey of the Gulshan Club Olympiad were unveiled in a press conference by Gulshan Club's chairman Rafikul Alam Helal and the head of the organising committee Dr Wahiduzzaman Tomal on Monday.

The chairman of the club Talked about the various steps taken by Gulshan Club Limited as a social institution. In his speech, he said that this event is aimed at developing friendship, brotherhood and sincere camaraderie among all the members of the social clubs, including the young and the old, through competitive games.