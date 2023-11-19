Orion Pharma Celebrates FCPS Reception Program at Orion Pharma Park

Orion Pharma Celebrates FCPS Reception Program at Orion Pharma Park

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Orion Pharma Ltd. gave reception to newly passed FCPS doctors on 17 November, 2023 at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Orion Pharma Park, located in Shiddhirganj, Narayanganj.

FCPS is considered as one of the most prestigious degrees that requires a high level of passion, dedication and perseverance, and after such a long journey of hard work the day was really very enjoyable to the participants having their family members with them.

They also visited the manufacturing facilities of Orion Pharma Ltd. and showed their great satisfaction on the quality and the manufacturing processes of the medicines of Orion Pharma Ltd. Mr. S. M. Noor Hossain, Executive Director, Sales and Marketing of Orion Pharma Ltd, Mr. Md. Sultan Mahmud Alam, Vice President, Sales, Mr. Monzur-E-Khoda, Assistant Vice President, Marketing were present in the program among others.

Orion Pharma Ltd

