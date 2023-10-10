Twelve Clothing Presents UCR Half Marathon 2023 promotes 'Run for Green Dhaka'

Corporates

Press Release
10 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 08:57 pm

Related News

Twelve Clothing Presents UCR Half Marathon 2023 promotes 'Run for Green Dhaka'

Press Release
10 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 08:57 pm
Twelve Clothing Presents UCR Half Marathon 2023 promotes &#039;Run for Green Dhaka&#039;

Brandmyth Experiential and Ultra Camp Runners (UCR) collaborated to organize the 'Twelve Clothing Presents UCR Half Marathon 2023' in Hatirjheel, the capital, on October 6th.

According to a press release, the primary theme of the marathon was 'Run for Green Dhaka'.

A total of 1600 runners participated in three categories: 21.1 km, 7.5 km, and 500 m (for children). The marathon commenced at 6:00 am from the Police Plaza Amphitheater at the end of Hatirjheel, concluding at the same location.

Participants from 18 countries, including Bangladesh, the USA, Germany, Japan, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, and India, took part in this international event.

marathon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

8h | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

9h | Habitat
Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

9h | Panorama
Amaka Godfrey. Sketch: TBS

'Increased salinity is not just impacting human usage but also economic development'

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

6h | TBS World
Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

10h | TBS Health
Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

1d | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

1d | TBS World