Twelve Clothing Presents UCR Half Marathon 2023 promotes 'Run for Green Dhaka'

Brandmyth Experiential and Ultra Camp Runners (UCR) collaborated to organize the 'Twelve Clothing Presents UCR Half Marathon 2023' in Hatirjheel, the capital, on October 6th.

According to a press release, the primary theme of the marathon was 'Run for Green Dhaka'.

A total of 1600 runners participated in three categories: 21.1 km, 7.5 km, and 500 m (for children). The marathon commenced at 6:00 am from the Police Plaza Amphitheater at the end of Hatirjheel, concluding at the same location.

Participants from 18 countries, including Bangladesh, the USA, Germany, Japan, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, and India, took part in this international event.