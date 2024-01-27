Dhaka Regency is the proud hospitality partner of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2024 

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort has proudly announced its inaugural collaboration as the hospitality partner for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2024 organised by Bangladesh Army.

On Friday, Dhaka City pulsated with vibrant energy as an unprecedented number of participants enthusiastically joined the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2024, setting a new record.

The streets were alive with the spirit of sportsmanship, as individuals from diverse backgrounds came together to celebrate this remarkable event in honour of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib.

More than 6000 runners including international athletes and spirited South Asian runners participated in this marathon.

Among them more than 5 thousand Bangladeshi runners have joined this marathon!!

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon was first held on 10 January, 2021 to celebrate Bangabandhu's 100th birth anniversary. Since then it has been held every year to commemorate this momentous event.

In 2021, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort joined the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon as a hospitality partner for the first time. In line with that, this time Dhaka Regency has joined this prestigious event once again as a proud hospitality partner.

Hence, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2024 organised by the Army was held on 26 January 2024.