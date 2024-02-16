Smart Bangladesh Run 2024 race held in Dhaka

The 'Smart Bangladesh Run 2024' race competition was held in Dhaka amid a festive atmosphere.

It was organised by Aspire to Innovate-a2i and ICT Division with the theme 'Step into the Future: Run for Mission 2041', reads a press statement issued today (16 February).

The event was organised to promote a healthy lifestyle for citizens, build a Smart nation, and raise awareness and enthusiasm for the Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041 among the citizens.

The ceremony was graced by Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, as the chief guest.

The race was held today, Friday (February 16), at Hatirjheel, Dhaka. The race began at 6:00 a.m. in front of Hatirjheel's amphitheatre and ended there after covering a distance of 7.5 km around the entire Hatirjheel area.

A total of 2041 amateur runners participated in the event in four categories: women, men, people over-50s, and people with disabilities.

The 7.5 km category had separate events for women, men, and runners over 50 years old. The 1 km category was for runners with disabilities. The winners of the event were determined by a chip timing system.

After the race, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, and other guests presented the awards to the winners. Following the awards ceremony, he also announced that this kind of race would be organised regularly in the future.

A total of 19 winners in four categories were awarded cash prizes, certificates and medals. Md Imran Hasan became the champion in the men's category, Tufayel Ahmed became the second, Ashraful Alam became the third. Dweep Talukder and Palash Sheikh came fourth and fifth respectively. Hamida Akhter Jeba became the champion in the women's category, Most Samia became the second, Sadia Shawlin Sigma became the third. Riya Akhtar Swarna and Humaira Manisha were placed fourth and fifth respectively. Md. Wahab Khan became the champion in the over-50 category, Jasim Uddin became the second, Aminur Rahman became the third. Abu Rayhan, Shihab Biswas and Jannatul Naeem were champions respectively in three categories (wheel chair, visually impaired and hearing and speech impaired) and Tanvir Hossain, Alam Dewan and Tanjim Hasan were second. Besides, all the runners are given race jerseys and medals.

State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP participated in the 7.5 km category to motivate the runners participating in the Smart Bangladesh Run event. He finished the race in 68 minutes when the target was 75 minutes.

State Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP expressed hope that this 'Smart Bangladesh Run 2024' will play a role in fulfilling the 2041 goals. He said, "We are an invincible nation. We proved it in the language movement of 1952, we proved it in the great liberation war of 1971. Under the leadership of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu, we protected the dignity of the mother tongue, and we achieved independent sovereign Bangladesh through the nine-month liberation war. To fulfil the vision of building a Smart Bangladesh by 2041, which has been given by our prime minister, we have to be prepared with a healthy, progressive and non-communal mindset.

The state minister also said, "Smart Bangladesh will be for everyone. We envision a future country for all healthy, normal, especially abled, male and female, third gender. This Smart Bangladesh Run has been organised to encourage everyone. Just as the target was 75 minutes to cover 7.5 km today, similarly we have 17 years to achieve the Smart Bangladesh target of People's Leader Sheikh Hasina. Apart from contributing as an innovative, problem-solving citizen as a patriot from every place, we will make ourselves smart citizens. We will build a smart Bangladesh with healthy and merit-based Smart citizens."

The platinum sponsor of the event is Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) and the gold sponsors are SSL Wireless, Sublime Limited, Lead Academy, and Amiprobashi. In addition, the venue and media partner is RTV; media partners are T-Sports, The Business Standard, and Dhaka Post; award partners are ekPay and Tour Group BD; food and beverage partners are Cornflakes, Meena Bazar, Digibox, Skill Finance, and Gold Kinen; electrolyte partner is SMC Plus; event partner is Run Bangladesh and safety partners are Civil Surgeon Office, Dhaka and Bloodman.

Besides, a2i's Project Director (Joint Secretary) Md Mamunur Rashid Bhuiyan, Joint Project Director (Joint Secretary) Mollah Mizanur Rahman, Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury, Project Manager Mazedul Islam, Head of Culture and Communications Purabi Matin, among others, distinguished persons, public representatives, citizens of various classes and occupations including teachers-students, representatives of sports organisations, voluntary organisations, cultural workers were present.