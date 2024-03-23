Bangladeshi Imamur Rahman finishes Phuket 100K Ultra Marathon

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 10:31 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi Imamur Rahman finishes Phuket 100K Ultra Marathon

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 10:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Imamur Rahman, the only Bangladeshi participant at the ongoing Phuket 100 km Ultra Marathon in Thailand, completed the run in the ultra category and clocked 16:55:53 hours.

Over 560 runners from 22 countries participated in the 100 km and 60 km categories.

After finishing the 100 km run Imamur Rahman said, "As the running track is next to the sea, the humidity was high and the temperature that day was 38-39 degrees centigrade. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Still, it feels good to complete the run in the 100 km ultra category. It is indeed a matter of pride to raise the flag of our country on foreign land."

After completing the Vietnam Ultra Trail and Portugal Super Half Series last year, Imamur completed the Bangabandhu Dhaka Marathon on 26 January this year.

The youngster is gearing up to represent Bangladesh in some more ultra and ultra trail marathons in the future.

Phuket 100K Ultra Marathon was held on 2 March in Phuket, Thailand.

marathon / Phuket / thailand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

10h | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

10h | Panorama
Residents of Dhaka are exposed to air pollution equivalent to smoking up to three cigarettes each day. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Unfit buses, brick kilns and construction work: The usual suspects behind Dhaka's deplorable air quality

14h | Panorama
Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

1h | Videos
Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

4h | Videos
Why did ISIS-K attack the Moscow's Crocus City concert hall in Russia?

Why did ISIS-K attack the Moscow's Crocus City concert hall in Russia?

43m | Videos
Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unite India’s opposition?

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unite India’s opposition?

3h | Videos