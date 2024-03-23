Bangladeshi Imamur Rahman finishes Phuket 100K Ultra Marathon

Imamur Rahman, the only Bangladeshi participant at the ongoing Phuket 100 km Ultra Marathon in Thailand, completed the run in the ultra category and clocked 16:55:53 hours.

Over 560 runners from 22 countries participated in the 100 km and 60 km categories.

After finishing the 100 km run Imamur Rahman said, "As the running track is next to the sea, the humidity was high and the temperature that day was 38-39 degrees centigrade.

"Still, it feels good to complete the run in the 100 km ultra category. It is indeed a matter of pride to raise the flag of our country on foreign land."

After completing the Vietnam Ultra Trail and Portugal Super Half Series last year, Imamur completed the Bangabandhu Dhaka Marathon on 26 January this year.

The youngster is gearing up to represent Bangladesh in some more ultra and ultra trail marathons in the future.

Phuket 100K Ultra Marathon was held on 2 March in Phuket, Thailand.