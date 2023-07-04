For the love of running

Competitive running events contribute to forming a large community of passionate amateur runners in the country. Photo: UNB

Running is one of the most accessible and affordable forms of cardio exercise known to humankind. It is also a basic reflex that all humans have instilled at birth. Whether it is a response to fear, a desire to reach something far away, or even, as ridiculous as it may sound, running away from our responsibilities, running has been a part of human life since the beginning. Initially, humans ran to save themselves from predators or to hunt prey.

However, apart from these necessities, casual running is believed to have been introduced in 490 BCE when a Greek soldier ran 25 miles and died upon reaching his destination, giving birth to what we now call a 'marathon.'

It was not until 1896 that the marathon was recognised as a competitive sport in the Olympics. Its popularity and benefits encouraged many non-athletes to incorporate running into their daily workout routines.

Running events and marathons are organised worldwide at any given time and location. In keeping with this global movement to promote health and environmental awareness, Bangladesh has also embraced its growth, with our Honourable Prime Minister herself serving as the Chief Patron of a national marathon event held this year.

Running events in Bangladesh

Since its founding in 1976, the Bangladesh Olympic Association has helped to popularise running events in Bangladesh. Running is integral to annual sports events in schools, colleges and universities. The Bangladesh Army invests heavily to facilitate the training of its athletes and ensure their success in different national and international marathons.

In addition to the runners produced by service organisations and educational institutions, many amateur runners have emerged from all parts of the country, running solely for fitness. These individuals do not have any professional affiliations; they run as part of their daily workout routines. Currently, approximately 50,000 to 60,000 passionate amateur runners in the country have formed several area-based runner communities in different districts.

These communities organise competitive running events in their respective areas to motivate each other. Usually held early in the morning, these events are made possible only after approval from local traffic and law enforcement authorities. Individuals must pay a nominal fee to participate, which grants them colourful jerseys, on-site hydration, breakfast, medals and certificates.

These events contribute to forming a large community of passionate amateur runners in the country. Just as different cities around the world organise marathons to promote their cultures, the Government of Bangladesh has also taken part in organising its first International Marathon in 2021 and as recently as January 2023. Professional and amateur runners from all over the country, as well as from abroad, participated in these events with pride.

The right to run

Amateur athletes in the country train on their own, often in parks or open fields. Runner communities based in hilly areas or villages train together on trails and village roads. Since they do not represent any service organisations, they cannot access the benefits of training on synthetic tracks. They are neither professionals nor have they taken up running to earn a living.

Their passion and desire to remain fit and healthy are what motivate them. Running events across the country are their only source of encouragement to continue running.

However, the Bangladesh Athletics Federation, a sports organisation, recently published a circular on 8 February 2023, imposing mandatory permission from them to organise any run events, including road races, hill trekking, marathons and cross-country running.

The circular also stated that these running activities fell under their jurisdiction and directed all regional and national sports authorities to refrain from allowing such events in their respective regions if the organisers fail to obtain prior approval from the Bangladesh Athletics Federation.

The runner communities did not receive this announcement positively, as they believed it would cause unnecessary delays and discourage the organisation of such events for amateur runners. The law governing national sports federations, such as the Bangladesh Athletics Federation, namely the National Sports Council Act 2018, does not mention their authority to grant permission to organise events.

The 2018 Act instead encourages them to promote sports among youth to contribute to the country's overall development. Such restrictions on running events violate amateur runners' fundamental rights to movement, assembly, association and sense of community.

The rights of runners must not be undermined, as they are contributing to keeping our society healthy. The country's future depends on its efforts to promote a healthy, wise and productive society needed to achieve the goal of a smart Bangladesh. Therefore, the decision made by the federation is unacceptable.

is an Associate at Rahman Law Associates & Company.

