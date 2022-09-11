Tasty Treat starts its journey in Rajshahi with 4 outlets

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 11:56 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Bangladeshi fast food retail brand Tasty Treat is now all over Rajshahi city.

The retail chain shop, started its journey in Rajshahi City with four outlets on Thursday (8 September).

Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton inaugurated the outlets at Kadirganj, Laxmipur, Uposhohor new market and Shaheb bazar, reads a press release.

Popular actor Rashed Mamun Apu, Ibrahim Khalil, head of Business at Tasty Treat, Amitav Roy and Muhammod Ziaul Haque, senior manager (Operation) and Muhaiminul Islam Tomal, deputy brand manager were also present there.

Now, Tasty Treat has 262 outlets across the country including Dhaka, Narsingdi, Sylhet and Cumilla.

Traditional and birthday cakes, fast food, pastry, dessert items, savory items, cookies and biscuits, sweet items are available at the new outlets.

Attending the programme, Ibrahim Khalil said, "Tasty Treat is committed to ensuring healthy and hygienic foods at an affordable price for the consumers.  Now it is easy to celebrate birthdays for people for the standard and reasonable price of Tasty Treat cakes. We are getting a tremendous response from the consumers."

