Workers protest for reopening of Rajshahi Jute Mills under state ownership

Jute workers have staged a demonstration demanding the reopening of the Rajshahi Jute Mills under state ownership.

The protest began at 10am today (7 April) in front of the jute mill in Rajshahi and ended at the district's Katakhali Bazaar area, followed by a sit-in programme.

The Rajshahi Jute Mills Workers' Union organised the event, attended by hundreds of Jute workers.

The Rajshahi Jute Mills, founded in 1955 in the Katakhali area of Rajshahi's Poba upazila, was operated under state management.

In 2020, the government decided to lease out 25 jute mills, including the Rajshani Jute Mills, to private management. They pledged that production would resume within three months after modernisation.

However, four years have elapsed since then and the jute mill remains closed, leaving about 1,700 workers without jobs.

"The government has not fulfilled its agreement with us in 2020. The then Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi has left the workers of 25 jute mills unemployed by shutting down the mills," said Forman Ali, the former treasurer of the Workers Union, during the rally.

"The current Textiles and Jute minister is worker-friendly. We hope he will restart the jute mill," he added.

Shameem Hossain, the general secretary of the Workers Union, said, "the general secretary of the Workers Union, said, "When the mill was shut down in 2020, it was said that the mills would be restarted under lease agreements. A few mills have been leased out, but they are not operational

"Hence, it's imperative that this jute mill be revived under state management. Currently, officials and staff of the mill receive salaries without working, while workers suffer unemployment and deprivation."

Shameem noted that many workers have died without medical treatment.

"This situation cannot continue. We want to earn our wages through hard work," he added.

"There are not many heavy industries in Rajshahi. The few that existed have been shut down. I am old now and may not be able to work anymore, but the younger generation should have the opportunity to work," he said.

Jillur Rahman, the president of the Workers Union, said the authorities had not paid dues to many jute mill workers, including those who died or were transferred.

"While 1,700 workers are unemployed, 57 officers and 150 staff members are getting salaries without working. They come in once a month, sign the attendance register, and leave with their salaries," he said.

"If officers receiving salaries without working don't incur losses, then workers earning wages through production won't either. The government needs to understand this," he added.

Calling on Rajshahi's public representatives to spearhead efforts to revive the mill, Jillur Rahman said, "We prioritize a conducive work environment over material possessions like houses or cars. Our primary goal is to earn a livelihood through work. If the jute mill isn't reopened under state management promptly, we'll unite with the workers of 25 other jute mills in a larger action plan, possibly including a hunger strike."

During the demonstration, workers chanted various slogans against the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation officials.