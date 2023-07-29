SUB Pharmacy dept develops 'Super-Boost' for prevention of infectious diseases, cancers

29 July, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 10:55 pm

SUB Pharmacy dept develops &#039;Super-Boost&#039; for prevention of infectious diseases, cancers

A group of researchers of the Department of Pharmacy of State University of Bangladesh (SUB), led by Prof Dr Md Moklesur Rahman Sarker, head of Academic and Research Affairs of the department, has developed a novel immunobooster 'Super-Boost' targeting to use for the prevention of any kind of infections including Covid-19 and cancers.

This potential nutraceutical has been developed after the last three years of extensive research on pharmacological, toxicological, phytochemical, and computational approaches of drug development for the evaluation of its efficacy and safety of 'Super-Boost' on different strains of laboratory mice and rats, reads a press release.

This project was funded by the Ministry of Education under the GARE (grant for advanced research on education) project.

Prof Moklesur said, "The 'Super-Boost' works through the immunodefensive mechanism with the upregulation of immunity. Immunotherapy and/or immunoenhancement now-a-days have attracted the attention of scientists and physicians for effective treatment and prevention strategies by boosting the immune system to find and destroy bacteria, virus and cancer cells."

He said they could develop a novel nutraceutical formulation 'Super-Boost' that is capable of highly increasing the amount of Immunoglobulin G (the strong and long protecting antibody) 12 times in immunosuppressed laboratory rats and mice.

He added that the number of important immune cells playing vital role in body defence, prevention of entry and killing of virus, bacteria and cancer cells including T-lymphocytes, B-Lymphocytes, Natural Killer cells, Neutrophils, Monocytes, Macrophages is significantly increased.

Prof Moklesur reported that the developed 'Super-Boost' did not exhibit any kind of side-effects or adverse-effects in animal studies.

The Department of Pharmacy of SUB, on Saturday organised a high impact research workshop titled 'Development of a Novel Immunobooster: A Prospective Nutraceutical Formulation (Super-Boost) for the Prevention of Infections (Covid-19) and Cancers' with the presence of eminent scientists from medical, pharmaceutical and related disciplines, and journalists from electronic and print media.

Prof Moklesur presented the findings of the research project on the novel nutraceutical 'Super-Boost' as the keynote speaker. The workshop was chaired by Prof Dr Md Abdur Rashid, advisor, Department of Pharmacy and former dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Dhaka (DU).

Eminent academician and internationally recognised scientist Professor Dr Mesbahuddin Ahmed, chairman of Bangladesh Accreditation Council and chairman of Grant for Advanced Research on Education-GARE project selection and monitoring committee, Ministry of Education, graced the workshop as the chief guest.

Prof Mesbah expressed his high satisfaction on the outcomes of this GARE project and congratulated Prof Moklesur and his research team for this outstanding innovation and time demanding product that would be beneficial for emerging diseases, infections and cancers.

He added to extend his cooperation for this kind of emerging research for the benefit of the country's people.

Prior to the workshop, he visited the laboratory facilities of the department and expressed his satisfaction. He also encouraged the faculty members and students to ensure proper utilisation of the lab.

Prof Dr Kohinur Begum, head of the department, welcomed the guests, students and journalists from electronic and print media to the workshop.

Prof Dr Nawzia Yasmin, vice chancellor (in-charge) of SUB, Prof Dr Md Shah Amran, chairman of Dept of Pharmaceutical Chemistry (DU), Prof Dr Md Sohel Rana, Department of Pharmacy, Jahangirnagar University (JU), discussed on the findings of 'Super-Boost' as special guests.

