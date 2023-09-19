SUB Computing Club organises CSE Fest 2023

State University of Bangladesh (SUB) Computing Club successfully organised CSE Fest 2023 from 16-18 September.

SUB Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Nawzia Yasmin was present as a chief guest during the prize-giving and closing ceremony, which was presided over by Muhammad Masud Tarek, Head of the CSE Department, SUB.

She congratulated all the winners of the different events.

Prof Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman was present as the special guest at the programme.

Along with other speakers at this event, Prof Dr Saifuddin Md Tareeq, Advisor of the CSE department, the registrar, and the director of public relations also gave speeches.

The main attractions of the festival were the programming contest, robotics project showcasing and several gaming competitions.

The three-day-long fest was concluded with a delightful cultural program with the active participation of students of the department.