SUB Computing Club organises CSE Fest 2023

Education

Press Release
19 September, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 03:00 pm

Related News

SUB Computing Club organises CSE Fest 2023

Press Release
19 September, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 03:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

State University of Bangladesh (SUB) Computing Club successfully organised CSE Fest 2023 from 16-18 September.

SUB Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Nawzia Yasmin was present as a chief guest during the prize-giving and closing ceremony, which was presided over by Muhammad Masud Tarek, Head of the CSE Department, SUB.

She congratulated all the winners of the different events.

Prof Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman was present as the special guest at the programme.

Along with other speakers at this event, Prof Dr Saifuddin Md Tareeq, Advisor of the CSE department, the registrar, and the director of public relations also gave speeches.

The main attractions of the festival were the programming contest, robotics project showcasing and several gaming competitions.

The three-day-long fest was concluded with a delightful cultural program with the active participation of students of the department.

State University of Bangladesh (SUB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

51m | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

3h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

4h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

16m | TBS Today
Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

1h | TBS Stories
Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

5h | TBS Today
Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

19h | TBS SPORTS