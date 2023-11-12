2nd National Teacher Training Workshops 2023 held

State University of Bangladesh (SUB) jointly with the TESOL Society of Bangladesh and Institute of Modern Languages (IML), University of Dhaka organized the 2nd National Teacher Training Workshops 2023.

The event was held on Friday (10 November) at the IML Auditorium on the Dhaka University campus, said a press release.

Professor Md Farhadul Islam, chairman, National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) graced the event as the chief guest. Professor Dr Md Nizamul Karim, director general, NAEM; Professor Md Shahedul Kabir Chowdhury director, College & Admin, Directorate of Secondary & Higher Education (DSHE); and Brig. General. Md Jamal Hossain, registrar, State University of Bangladesh, were present at the event as special guests. Dr ABM Razaul Karim Faquire, professor and director, the Institute of Modern Languages (IML), attended as the guest of honour.

The president of TESOL Society of Bangladesh, Dr Sayeedur Rahman, Professor, Department of English Language, Institute of Modern Languages, delivered the welcome speech and shared the goals of the association with the different stakeholders present at the inauguration ceremony.

The event centred around 10 workshops that aimed at exploring the essential knowledge and pedagogy of the teachers by exposing them to a range of English language teaching techniques and strategies through expert teacher trainers and educators from various renowned public and private universities and National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM), and Directorate of Secondary & Higher Education (DSHE).

Also featured were presentations on English programs by the British Council, Dhaka and American Centre, and US Embassy Dhaka.

155 English teachers from government and non-government schools, madrasahs, and universities from all over the country participated in the workshops. The workshops became spirited platforms of experience-sharing and learning for both the participants and the trainers. After the sessions, participants shared their positive reflections regarding the programme.

The event was anchored by Nushrat Ara Oishe, acting head and lecturer, SUB, and joint secretary, TESOL Society Bangladesh. Hasna Khanom, senior lecturer, BIL, BRAC University and general secretary of TESOL Society of Bangladesh, also the convener of this National Teacher Training event, delivered a vote of thanks. The event concluded with a certificate awarding ceremony.