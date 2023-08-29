SUB gets new treasurer

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Professor Dr Md Hassan Kawsar joined as the treasurer of the State University of Bangladesh.

On Sunday (August 27, 2023) morning, Vice-Chancellor (acting) Prof Dr Nawzia Yasmin along with university's registrar, deans, faculty members and other officials welcomed him with flowers.

At that time, he accepted the responsibility as the treasurer of the university with a letter in the office of the vice-chancellor. Then the treasurer observed a minute's silence by offering flowers to the portrait of Bangabandhu along with the vice-chancellor and others. Later, the newly joined treasurer was felicitated by various clubs of the university.

Professor Dr Md Hassan Kawsar joined as the treasurer of the State University of Bangladesh by the order of the President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who is also chancellor of the university, a notification regarding this appointment issued by the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Education Dr Md Farhad Hossain.

He was appointed as the treasurer of the university for the next 4 years as per Private University Act, 2010, 33 (1). Dr Kawsar is a professor of the Department of Pharmacy, State University of Bangladesh (SUB), who obtained his graduation and post-graduation from Jahangirnagar University. Also he was awarded PhD from the same university.

He has three decades of teaching and research experience. So far he has published over 80 research papers in different international and national journals. During his illustrious teaching career he has held various important positions in several reputed private universities.
Dr Kawsar is the general secretary of Bangladesh Pharmaceutical Society (BPS) and member of the Pharmacy Council of Bangladesh. He is an expert member of the various committees of the Ministry of Health and also representing Bangladesh in different International Drug and

Pharmacy related forum since 2012. Dr Kawsar is the member of Editorial Board of Bangladesh Pharmaceutical Journal. He is the recipient of several awards from home and abroad.

State University of Bangladesh

