State University of Bangladesh and BSPUA jointly holds discussion on Bangabandhu's philosophy on education

The State University of Bangladesh and Bangladesh Society for Private University Academics (BSPUA), an organisation of private teachers in Bangladesh, held a discussion titled "Educational Philosophy of Bangabandhu" on Wednesday (23 August), said a press release.

State University of Bangladesh Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Nauzia Yasmin presided over the meeting held at the Dhanmondi campus of the university.

UGC member Professor Dr Md Sajjad Hossain was present as the chief guest at the event.

In the speech of the chief guest, he said, "Westerners want to teach us many things but we are far ahead of them in moral standards."

"We want to transform Bangabandhu's Sonar Bengal into a modern educated and humane state," he added.

He also urged the students of private universities to join the National STEAM Olympiad.

BSPUA President Professor Dr Farid A Sobhani said, "Bangabandhu established UGC on 16 December, 1972 to improve the quality of higher education."

He urged the government to provide interest-free long-term loans for infrastructure development of private universities.

In the president's speech, Professor Nauzia said, "We should know about Bangabandhu well and work throughout the year to implement his ideals."

The former vice chancellor of the State University of Bangladesh, Anwarul Kabir, spoke as the keynote speaker.

He said, "The Bengali nation can never deny Bangabandhu's contribution. He also said that because of Bangabandhu, the Bengali nation is still respected at home and abroad. The country's education policy, economy and social policy should be guided in the light of Bangabandhu's ideals."

Professor Dr Javed Bari from North South University and Professor D. Jebounnessa, from Jahangirnagar University were present as guests and speakers.

Director of State University of Bangladesh Center for English Language and Honorary Member of BSPUA Tamanna Maqsood conducted the programme

The State University of Bangladesh officials and students were present at the programme.