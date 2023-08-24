State University of Bangladesh and BSPUA jointly holds discussion on Bangabandhu's philosophy on education

Education

Press Release
24 August, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 12:04 pm

Related News

State University of Bangladesh and BSPUA jointly holds discussion on Bangabandhu's philosophy on education

Press Release
24 August, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 12:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The State University of Bangladesh and Bangladesh Society for Private University Academics (BSPUA), an organisation of private teachers in Bangladesh, held a discussion titled "Educational Philosophy of Bangabandhu" on Wednesday (23 August), said a press release.

State University of Bangladesh Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Nauzia Yasmin presided over the meeting held at the Dhanmondi campus of the university.

UGC member Professor Dr Md Sajjad Hossain was present as the chief guest at the event.

In the speech of the chief guest, he said, "Westerners want to teach us many things but we are far ahead of them in moral standards."

"We want to transform Bangabandhu's Sonar Bengal into a modern educated and humane state," he added.

He also urged the students of private universities to join the National STEAM Olympiad.

BSPUA President Professor Dr Farid A Sobhani said, "Bangabandhu established UGC on 16 December, 1972 to improve the quality of higher education."

He urged the government to provide interest-free long-term loans for infrastructure development of private universities.

In the president's speech, Professor Nauzia said, "We should know about Bangabandhu well and work throughout the year to implement his ideals."

The former vice chancellor of the State University of Bangladesh, Anwarul Kabir, spoke as the keynote speaker.

He said, "The Bengali nation can never deny Bangabandhu's contribution. He also said that because of Bangabandhu, the Bengali nation is still respected at home and abroad. The country's education policy, economy and social policy should be guided in the light of Bangabandhu's ideals."

Professor Dr Javed Bari from North South University and Professor D. Jebounnessa, from Jahangirnagar University were present as guests and speakers. 

Director of State University of Bangladesh Center for English Language and Honorary Member of BSPUA Tamanna Maqsood conducted the programme

The State University of Bangladesh officials and students were present at the programme.

Bangabandhu / State University of Bangladesh (SUB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

2h | Splash
The Shinawatras are back in business

The Shinawatras are back in business

3h | Panorama
The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

10h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

1h | TBS World
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

2h | TBS Stories
Iran unveils new long range drone

Iran unveils new long range drone

3h | TBS World
Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

6h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19