Strengthening Ties : Academic Partnership Sealed Between PFAIL and SUST

Premium Fish & Agro Industries Ltd (PFAIL) and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) marked a pivotal moment in academia-industry collaboration on 7 December through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony. 

The event, graced by the presence of Prof Dr Md Kabir Hossain, pro-vice chancellor of SUST, and. Kollol Ahmed, chairman of PFAIL, solidified a commitment to advancing education and research in the food sector, reads a press release.

The ceremony witnessed the formalisation of the MOU as Mohammad Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury, CEO of PFAIL, and Prof Amina Pervin, treasurer of SUST, inked the agreement. 

This collaborative effort aims to intertwine academic knowledge with industry expertise, creating a synergy that propels innovation and addresses the evolving needs of the agricultural landscape.

Prof Dr Md Kabir Hossain, in his address, emphasised the significance of such partnerships in nurturing a holistic educational experience. He lauded PFAIL's commitment to supporting academic endeavors and expressed optimism about the positive impact this collaboration would have on the university's research capabilities.

Kollol Ahmed, chairman of PFAIL, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the company's dedication to fostering the next generation of talent. He emphasized the importance of practical exposure for students, and the collaborative projects outlined in the MOU are poised to provide just that.

Saleh Ahmed, advisor of PFAL, Prof Mohammad Reza Selim, Dean, School of applied sciences and Prof Dr Wahiduzzaman, head of Department of Food Engineering &Tea Technology also spoke on the occasion.

Premium Fish & Agro Industries Ltd (PFAIL) / SUST

