Two Chhatra League activists expelled from dorm in Sust

Education

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 06:05 pm

Related News

Two Chhatra League activists expelled from dorm in Sust

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 06:05 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The administration of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) in Sylhet has expelled two students, both activists of the Chhatra League, from the Shah Paran Hall of the university for threatening and forcing another student to leave the dormitory.

Another Chhatra League activist has been banned from the hall for his involvement in the same incident.

Confirming the disciplinary actions, Sust Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed said on Wednesday that two students have been expelled from the hall based on a preliminary investigation in the case.

Another student has been banned from the hall as he is not a valid student of the hall, he said.

The expelled students are Saddam Hossain Piyas, Department of Anthropology, 2016-17 session, Ashikur Rahman, Department of Social Work, 2017-18 session. The other student who has been banned from the dormitory is Ahmed Iftekhar Rana, Department of Computer Science, 2017-18 session.

Md Mizanur Rahman, provost of Shah Paran Hall, said that he has not received the official letter yet.

Sources said on 24 February a student named Delwar Hossain from the Mathematics Department was forced out of the dormitory by the accused. Delwar is also known to be a Chhatra League activist.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

SUST

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

9h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

9h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

4h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

6h | TBS Entertainment
700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

20h | TBS SPORTS
Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod