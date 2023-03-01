Two Chhatra League activists expelled from dorm in Sust

The administration of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) in Sylhet has expelled two students, both activists of the Chhatra League, from the Shah Paran Hall of the university for threatening and forcing another student to leave the dormitory.

Another Chhatra League activist has been banned from the hall for his involvement in the same incident.

Confirming the disciplinary actions, Sust Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed said on Wednesday that two students have been expelled from the hall based on a preliminary investigation in the case.

Another student has been banned from the hall as he is not a valid student of the hall, he said.

The expelled students are Saddam Hossain Piyas, Department of Anthropology, 2016-17 session, Ashikur Rahman, Department of Social Work, 2017-18 session. The other student who has been banned from the dormitory is Ahmed Iftekhar Rana, Department of Computer Science, 2017-18 session.

Md Mizanur Rahman, provost of Shah Paran Hall, said that he has not received the official letter yet.

Sources said on 24 February a student named Delwar Hossain from the Mathematics Department was forced out of the dormitory by the accused. Delwar is also known to be a Chhatra League activist.

