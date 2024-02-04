SUST Career Club organises SUSTCC Job Fest-2024

SUSTCC Job Fest-2024 was organised for the fifth time by the 10th Central Executive Committee of SUST Career Club, one of the volunteer-propelled and career-motivating organisations of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.

The job fest was inaugurated by the treasurer of the university Professor Amina Parveen on 31 January at 9am at the handball ground of the university, reads aa press release.

There was proctor of the university Prof Md Qumruzzaman Chowdhury, the advisors of the organisation Prof Md Mozammel Haque, Prof Md Mahbubul Hakim, Prof Md Ashraful Ferdous Chowdhury along with present and some former members of the club were present.

A total of 1500 students registered for CV submission on 31 January and 1 February in this two-day jobfest.

According to a survey by SUST CAREER CLUB, 8,000 CVs' were submitted for more than 300 job vacancies and 30 companies participated in the job fest.

The first day of activities ended with the opening of SUSTCC JOB FEST 2024-Season 5, CV collection, student registration, career seminar with the company's HR and giving a token of appreciation to all participating companies and club partners.

On the second day, 13 companies collected CVs and 4 companies took viva on the 2nd day of SUSTCC JOB FEST-2024 Season 5. This two-day event ended.

SUST CAREER ClUB President Sakib Hasan Rasel said, "This job fest organized by our organization is successful due to the proper guidance, advice from the university administration, teachers, club advisory board and club ex-members, as well as unprecedented participation of student Hopefully, this job fair, will be organized on a larger scale in the future and this continuity will be maintained."

Jubair Ahsan, General Secretary of the organization said, "HR of 30 companies present at the job fair, appreciated our initiative and expressed their strong desire to participate in the next job fest as well as

appreciated the executive committee members of the organization those volunteer at the job fest. During the job fest, department heads of various departments, and teachers came to this fest, to meet HR's. Hopefully, students of greater Sylhet including SUST will benefit a lot."

This year's job fest has 'Lightcastle Partners as the bronze sponsor. Pran as Snacks Partner, Meghna Group of Industries as a Beverage Partner, BdJobs as a Recruitment Partner, Somoy TV as a Media Partner, and Kaler Kantha and The Business Standard as Print Media Partners.

Also as campus partners Sylhet International University's CSE Society, Army Institute of Business Administration University's IBA Business Club-Sylhet, Metropolitan University's CSE Society, Northeast University Bangladesh's NEUB Social Services Club and Leading University's IEEE Computer Society.