10 injured in clash over outsiders' entry into SUST campus

At least 10 people were injured after a clash erupted between the students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) and locals centering the entry of outsiders into the campus.

The incident took place on Friday around 5pm in front of the university gate in Akhalia, stemming from an argument regarding the entry of locals into the campus.

Police managed to bring the situation under control by 7pm, as stated by Officer-in-Charge Saiful Alam of Jalalabad Police Station.

According to the police and university sources, the university security personnel confronted a young man attempting to enter the campus from outside this evening. Several other locals joined the young man, leading to an altercation with the security personnel.

Subsequently, some students sided with the security personnel, while many locals supported the outsiders, resulting in chases and clashes. The confrontation escalated to the point where bricks were thrown, causing injuries to 10 individuals.

The clash disrupted traffic on the Sylhet-Sunamganj road during the incident.