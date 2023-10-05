SUST student's hanging body recovered from room

Districts

TBS Report
05 October, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 11:59 am

Related News

SUST student's hanging body recovered from room

TBS Report
05 October, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 11:59 am
Representational image
Representational image

The hanging body of a student of Sylhet's Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has been recovered from a house adjacent to the university campus today.

" The body of Arif Miah, who was a student of the Department of Sociology was recovered on Thursday (October 5) morning," SUST Proctor Professor Kamruzzaman Chowdhury said.

According to campus sources, Arif lived in a house located in front of the university gate. Another resident of the house found his hanging body inside a room in the house at around 4am.

Earlier, Arif gave a post on Facebook. He is believed to have committed suicide given his last Facebook post at 1am.

Arif is a resident of Pakundia upazila of Kishoreganj district.

Proctor Professor Kamruzzaman Chowdhury said, "Why he committed suicide is not yet known. But I heard from the teachers of the department that he had a little mental problem, he tried committing suicide before. We have spoken to the family, they have left for Sylhet."

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (North) Azbahar Ali Sheikh said that the body has been recovered and sent to Osmani Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Details will be known in the investigation, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

SUST

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

2h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

4h | Panorama
A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

20h | Features
Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

3h | TBS Stories
New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

18h | TBS World
Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

15h | TBS Stories
Has inflation reduced suffering?

Has inflation reduced suffering?

17h | TBS Economy