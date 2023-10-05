SUST student's hanging body recovered from room

The hanging body of a student of Sylhet's Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has been recovered from a house adjacent to the university campus today.

" The body of Arif Miah, who was a student of the Department of Sociology was recovered on Thursday (October 5) morning," SUST Proctor Professor Kamruzzaman Chowdhury said.

According to campus sources, Arif lived in a house located in front of the university gate. Another resident of the house found his hanging body inside a room in the house at around 4am.

Earlier, Arif gave a post on Facebook. He is believed to have committed suicide given his last Facebook post at 1am.

Arif is a resident of Pakundia upazila of Kishoreganj district.

Proctor Professor Kamruzzaman Chowdhury said, "Why he committed suicide is not yet known. But I heard from the teachers of the department that he had a little mental problem, he tried committing suicide before. We have spoken to the family, they have left for Sylhet."

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (North) Azbahar Ali Sheikh said that the body has been recovered and sent to Osmani Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Details will be known in the investigation, he added.