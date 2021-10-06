Standard Chartered launches ‘expat banking’ service

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 07:55 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Standard Chartered has announced the launch of 'expat banking' services, through which expatriates residing in Bangladesh will enjoy access to a full range of banking services, seamlessly integrating their banking experience across Bangladesh and their home countries.

The first dedicated helpdesk under this service is the Bangladesh-India Non-Resident Indian (NRI) desk, catering to the banking needs of Indian expatriates, one of the largest expatriate communities in Bangladesh, said a Standard Chartered bank press release on Wednesday.

According to the release, through the NRI desk, clients will easily be able to connect with the relevant Standard Chartered team for support with NRI Banking solutions.

Standard Chartered clients will enjoy value-added services such as financial insights from a dedicated team of specialists and relationship managers, and special rates on foreign exchange conversions for all inward remittances into an NRI account held with Standard Chartered Bank, India.

They will also enjoy access to the bank's online banking platform and SC Mobile app and enjoy a global link facility on digital banking platforms to connect multiple accounts.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer at Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "With a legacy that runs over a century in many of our markets, we are uniquely positioned to serve the needs of our clients at home and abroad. Through the Expat Banking solution, we hope to help our clients stay close to home, regardless of distance and harness our unmatched network and digital capabilities to elevate their banking experience. The NRI Desk is only the start of the journey, and we will be delivering more such catered experiences for the expatriate communities in Bangladesh."

Sabbir Ahmed, Head of Consumer, Private & Business Banking, Bangladesh, Standard Chartered said, "This new service offering adds another first to the Bank's legacy of pioneering innovations that have led the transformation of Bangladesh's retail banking industry. As the needs of our diverse client base expand, we stand committed to serve, and the inauguration of this new desk speaks to this commitment."

