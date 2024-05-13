Freshco Distribution hosts stakeholders meet titled ‘Taste the best of Australia’

Freshco Distribution recently organised a "stakeholders meet" titled "Taste the best of Australia" with the representatives from top-tier establishments including renowned 5-star hotels along with prominent restaurants and super shops from across the nation.

Clinton Pobke, deputy high commissioner, Australian High Commission, Bangladesh graced the event as the chief guest, along with Syed Moazzam Hossain, president, Australia Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry as guest of honour, and Minhaz Chowdhury, senior director of Trade and Investment, Austrade South Asia, was the special guest, reads a press release.

The event was also attended by TD Packir, CEO, Lavender; Brig. Gen. Lutful Kabir Bhuiyan (retd), chief executive officer, Sena Hotel Developments Limited; Saleh M Khaled, chief operating officer, Ace Group and Azharul Islam, CEO of Ace Group & Freshco Distribution.

Freshco Distribution utilised this platform to show samples of their upcoming Aussie food products including Alba Cheese & Black Bag Roasters coffee etc and express heartfelt gratitude towards its esteemed clientele. CEO of Freshco affirmed their

commitment to introducing healthy, organic Australian food products to the market.

