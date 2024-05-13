Jute cultivation goes on in full swing in Manikganj

The cultivation of jute, the biggest cash crop of the people of Manikganj district is going on in full swing in all the seven upazila of the district, the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources said.

A total of 4,765 hectares of land has been brought under jute cultivation in all seven upazilas of the district with a production target of 64,580 bales of jute during the current season.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) office sources said the soil of the district, especially, singair upazila, Manikganj sadar upazila and saturia upazila is suitable for jute cultivation.

The DAE sources said cultivation of jute has been increasing every year as growers are getting fair prices for their products, adding that the cultivation of jute more than sixty percent has already been completed in the district. Last year a total of 4,500 hectares of land were brought under jute cultivation and 56,935 bales of jute were produced, the sources added.

The DAE officials said that the distribution of free-of-cost jute seeds has already been completed among 2000 poor and marginal farmers of the district to boost the cultivation of jute in all seven upazilas in the district.

Under the program, each of the jute cultivators gets one kilogram of Tosha jute seed for the cultivation of one bigha of land.

The Deputy Director of DAE Abu Mohammad Enayet Ullah said the present pro-farmer government is distributing special agriculture incentives among the small and marginal farmers which is encouraging the farmers to cultivate crops in due time and they are getting good production as the government distributed quality seeds among the farmers.