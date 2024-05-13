Bangladesh's development not possible without ties with India: Hasan

Politics

BSS
13 May, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 06:44 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's development not possible without ties with India: Hasan

BSS
13 May, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 06:44 pm
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB

The development of Bangladesh is not possible without good relations with India as both the countries share common border of several thousand kilometres, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said today (13 May). 

"The country [India] which we [Bangladesh] have several thousand kilometres of border … the country with which we have borders on three sides - our development is not possible without maintaining good relations with that country," said while responding a question regarding BNP's failed programme on boycott of the Indian products.   

The foreign minister said it is not possible to maintain peace and stability in Bangladesh without good relations with the neighbour.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hasan, also Awami League's joint general secretary, said, "Their efforts [call for boycotting Indian products] went unsuccessful. They know it, too. It will be refused by the people of the country again if BNP comes up with the agenda afresh." 

He said BNP will further be isolated from the people, nothing more than that if they again call for a boycott of Indian products.

The AL leader said there are Indian products in many of their [BNP leaders] houses.

Hasan Mahmud said the main aim of BNP's campaign to boycott Indian products was to generate a crisis in the domestic markets and create instability in the country's economy. 
 

Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / BNP / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

8h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

7h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

21h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

European countries where military training is compulsory

European countries where military training is compulsory

48m | Videos
How RCB can reach playoffs

How RCB can reach playoffs

1h | Videos
Putin is removing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Putin is removing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

2h | Videos
Why the price of gold is increasing around the world?

Why the price of gold is increasing around the world?

3h | Videos