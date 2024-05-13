Bangladesh's development not possible without ties with India: Hasan

The development of Bangladesh is not possible without good relations with India as both the countries share common border of several thousand kilometres, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said today (13 May).

"The country [India] which we [Bangladesh] have several thousand kilometres of border … the country with which we have borders on three sides - our development is not possible without maintaining good relations with that country," said while responding a question regarding BNP's failed programme on boycott of the Indian products.

The foreign minister said it is not possible to maintain peace and stability in Bangladesh without good relations with the neighbour.

Hasan, also Awami League's joint general secretary, said, "Their efforts [call for boycotting Indian products] went unsuccessful. They know it, too. It will be refused by the people of the country again if BNP comes up with the agenda afresh."

He said BNP will further be isolated from the people, nothing more than that if they again call for a boycott of Indian products.

The AL leader said there are Indian products in many of their [BNP leaders] houses.

Hasan Mahmud said the main aim of BNP's campaign to boycott Indian products was to generate a crisis in the domestic markets and create instability in the country's economy.

