Standard Bank awarded ‘Gold Rank’ in Asia Sustainability Reporting Rating

Standard Bank Limited (SBL) has been awarded 'Gold Rank' for its sustainability report in the Asia Sustainability Reporting Rating (ASRRAT) 2022.

The National Centre for Sustainability Reporting (NCSR), Indonesia in collaboration with the Institute of Certified Sustainability Practitioners (ICSP) officially announced the results recently in Jakarta, Indonesia, said a press release.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO (current charge) of SBL, handed over the Gold Trophy to SBL Chairman Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed. Executive Vice President and CFO Md Ali Reza was also present on the occasion.

SBL has published its first-ever sustainability report using a set of ESG-linked indexes outlined by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), which is globally the most acclaimed sustainability reporting standards. The initiative by the bank was taken towards accomplishment of commitments of ensuring Shari'ah based sustainable banking.

This sustainability report contains the economic, environmental, and social impacts of the bank caused by its everyday activities which also represents the bank's values and governance model and demonstrates the link between its strategy and commitment to a sustainable future economy.

As a Shari'ah-based commercial bank in Bangladesh, SBL has prepared this report keeping Shari'ah values and principles in mind by using the expansive thought of the triple bottom line: Planet, People and Profit, by adding 'Prophet' to make it 4Ps.

Mentionable that among the Islamic banks in Bangladesh, SBL has been awarded this type of international prestigious award by 'Asia Sustainability Reporting Rating' for the first time in the country.